Christian Nodal radically changes his look for an important award ceremony and criticism rains down on him

Christian Nodal stole the spotlight at the gala of the Your Urban Music Awards, for his new change of look, since this time He chose to wear his hair green.

The 23-year-old singer was recognized with the award for Top Regional Mexican Urban Artist for his song “Botella after Bottle” which he recorded in collaboration with Gera Mx. This theme was also recognized in the category Top Urban Mexican Regional Song.

For this award, Christian Nodal He chose to wear jeans and a black shirt, and to match his hair, he used a green leather vest, as well as a belt and boots in the same color.

“Congratulations also to all the artists who gave in to make this fusion with this music as beautiful as regional Mexican music. with all that you are doing”, said the singer upon receiving his award.

Christian Nodal at the Tu Música Urbano Awards

Photo: Capture Twitter

In the last weeks, the interpreter of “Goodbye love” has caused controversy on social networks for his crazy changes of look and his multiple tattoos on his face.

Through social networks, he has shared with his millions of followers images of his blonde, purple and now green hair, which generated dozens of reactions from Internet users, as some did not hesitate to comment that he painted it that color in honor to the old song “Sapito” that Belinda performed when she was a child.

Christian Nodal forgets Belinda with Cazzu

The Mexican regional singer apparently decided to forget the controversy with Belinda and has found a new love in the Argentine singer Cazzu with whom he was seen kissing before a show in Bolivia.

Christian Nodal and Cazzu could have an affair

Photo: Instagram

Until now, neither of them has confirmed their romance, but it is already common to see them in various places together. She has accompanied him to his shows in Mexico and Latin America.while he has already traveled to Spain to show his support at one of his concerts.

Watch Christian Nodal’s presentation at Tu Música Urbano Awards: