Christian Nodal reappears to show that he has not removed the tattoos in honor of Belinda

The sentimental rupture of Belinda and Christian Nodal announced last weekend continues to give something to talk about, where one of the questions that arose immediately has been in reference to the tattoos that the singer captured on his body in honor of who until a few days ago was his fiancée.

But now that the courtship has officially come to an end, the followers have turned to social networks to speculate on the decision that the 23-year-old singer could make regarding his controversial tattoos, and that is that while some joked with the possibility that he would cover them with some other design, just as Lupillo Rivera did when he ended his relationship with the singer, an alleged video also emerged in which they assured Nodal had already removed the word “Beli” from one side of his face. .

However, the series of assumptions have been completely discarded after Christian Nodal reappeared in the stories of his official Instagram account to thank the support provided during his presentation in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, as part of his Forajido tour.

“My people from Tegucigalpa, thank you very much for tonight, I had an incredible time since I arrived, I felt all the support, the love, all the affection. I was going to tell you that the video of We are no longer nor will we be has already come out, it is now available for you to go look for it, ”she said while recording.

And that was how the fans were able to confirm that the interpreter continues to keep intact the tattoos that he decided to capture on his skin in honor of Belindaso they once again suggested removing them once and for all, because it looks very bad outright.

“That of tattooing his face does not suit him, he should already remove them”, “So young and his face is already filling with tattoos”, “It’s over with the tattoos, he looks like a gang member”, “That he no longer tattoos his face ”, “Just look at how Belinda leaves you”, wrote some users of the social network.

But while he decides what to do with the traces left by Belinda’s love, Christian Nodal has already received proposals to remove his tattoos, one of them was exposed by “Tanke Rules”, who was in charge of covering the portrait that Lupillo wore Rivera on his right arm.

You may also like:

–Christian Nodal talks about disappointment and lack of love in the middle of the concert, indirect for Belinda?

–Belinda would be furious with Christian Nodal and responds by singing the song ‘Mentiras Cab…’

-They say that the reconciliation between Belinda and Christian Nodal is close: “It’s a matter of 15 days”