Christian Nodal receives a singer proposal after thundering with Belinda Belinda generated controversy for appearing with a mixed martial arts fighter By: Valeria ContrerasN. FEB. 22. 2022

Instagram Belinda and Christian Nodal unleashed a scandal

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The separation of Christian Nodal and Belinda It generated a lot of speculation, from the reasons that motivated the now ex-partner to say goodbye to the alleged hints that are released with their new songs; However, now that the singer returned to being single, he received a tremendous proposal from a singer.

It was through his official Twitter account that the interpreter of ‘Botella after bottle’ was contacted by Carla Morrison, who openly went out of her way to praise the composer and offered to collaborate together in the future.

“How super beautiful your new song Christian Nodal. One day you have to write something together and then even sing it together. Congratulations. We are no longer nor will we be”, sentenced the artista fact to which Belinda’s ex immediately responded.

Christian Nodal not only replied to the tweet on his personal profile, he also dedicated an emoji in the shape of a heart and the phrase: “It would be a pleasure.”

The fans of both singers were delighted with the rapprochement and stressed that if it were to take place it would be a success, asking them to soon be able to come up with a song together.

At the same time that Christian Nodal received a tremendous proposal from the singerBelinda was in a new scandal and it is that the mixed martial arts fighter Yair Rodríguez ‘El Pantera’ shared a photograph with the young woman, unleashing the rumors.

Several media outlets pointed out that he was even the new suitor of the soap opera protagonist, a fact that he later clarified in a brief note, highlighting that it was only a meeting they had a few years ago and they posed for the traditional souvenir photo.