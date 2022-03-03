Christian Nodal recognizes the consequences of his excesses

Christian Nodal, the excesses and parties affected his memory | Instagram

Christian Nodal opened the doors to success after the release of the song “Goodbye Love” (2017), fame knocked on the doors of the artist at just 18 years old and with it also a life of excesses, the “regional mexican“.

Meanwhile he singerChristian Nodal, consolidated his career faster and faster with his “Mariacheño” style as he himself has defined it, a series of excesses were affecting the mental health of the “sonorense”.

After his first great success, which was one of the most streamed on the YouTube platform, he soon collaborated with David Bisbal with the song “Probably“, which boosted like foam the career of the native of Caborca, born on January 11, 1999.

As detailed by the recent winner of “two Lo Nuestro Awards” in a recent interview for a Mexican fashion magazine, his rapid rise to fame would bring him a series of excesses that even affected his mental health, he would reveal Christian Nodal.

Christian Nodal, the excesses and parties affected his memory. Photo: Capture Instagram



The interpreter of other themes such as: “they didn’t tell you wrong“, “Here below”, “I failed you”, among many others, Christian Jesús González Nodal, revealed, “he was not prepared” for everything that came when he quickly achieved with such success what led him to a life in which parties were endless.

“Having fame and money is the most dangerous thing you can give to someone who is not prepared. I felt as if I was injected with adrenaline every time. That stage of my life was like a blackout, every day was a party. I went out with people that I did not know and ended up in strange places”, detailed the “Sonoran“.

At that time, Christian Nodal was already handling large amounts of money, so he also reflects on the luxuries he was able to buy at that time.

It was like hysterical materialism. I bought a Ferrari, watches, jewelry, there came a time when if I didn’t wear designer clothes I didn’t feel safe with people. I thought that money was living life crazy, to the extreme, fast and without thinking about things.

The “former judge of La Voz” made evident his taste for prestigious luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Dior and Salvatore Ferragamo, among others, while portraying how he felt in the face of so much fame, which he considers “didn’t rise “.

My fame didn’t rise, but I felt it was like climbing to the top of a building and having a lot of vertigo. Ah, bastard! Many sensations are experienced at once, he commented.

Currently, it is known that “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” to whom he gave a ring supposedly valued at more than 3 million dollars, owns a private jet and is a faithful collector of luxury cars.

With an estimated fortune between 1.8 and 2.7 million dollars (between 35 and 60 million pesos), according to the site “Fame Raker” and “Popnable”, that was until a few months ago.

Currently, the today interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” has become one of the most sought-after figures in music, the controversies regarding his personal life and now the scandals with his label lead him to be the target of the first Headlines.

The now member of Sony Music, after controversially ending his employment relationship with Universal, earns around 2.5 million for each concert in which he performs, according to data from “Sonica”.