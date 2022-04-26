Christian Nodal refused to sing in the ear of Myrka Dellanos at the Latin AMAs – Prensa Libre

At the gala the winner was Karol G, who won six awards, Bad Bunny won five awards and Christian Nodal, four awards. He received the special recognition Extraordinary Evolution, in addition to three more awards as Favorite Regional Mexican Artist and Favorite Regional Song, along with rapper Gera MX.

Last Thursday, April 21, was the gala for the Latin American Music Awards ( Latin AMAs ), a party for artists. This gala was presented at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the people who have made these five years of my career go by so quickly, the people who help me evolve. Thanks to all my fans, my family and my work team, to Diosito. Good vibes to everyone, to Ukraine, I love you,” said the artist.

Myrka Dellanos was at this musical party and was commissioned to interview some artists. Luis Miguel’s ex-partner describes that she noticed that Nodal was very calm and in a very good mood.

“He was like very calm, we were talking and he had told me that he was going to sing four songs”, he describes. So he asked for a preview of his presentation shortly before he went on stage, but the artist refused to sing in his ear.

This confession was made on the program La mesa hot. Nodal’s response was “on another occasion” and she was left without knowing what to do or say.

“Don’t worry, Myrka, other good Mexican singers have really sung to you and in your ear,” commented the presenters. Giselle Blondet who was present recalled that it was an awkward moment.