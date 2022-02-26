Christian Nodal removed Belinda’s tattoo and shows what he covered it with

Christian Nodal was caught without one of his iconic Belinda tattoos. NodalMexican singer and songwriter, is in the news lately because of the breakup of his engagement with the interpreter of “Luz singravida” after almost two years of relationship.

The Mexican artist released his first single, “Adiós amor»”, in 2016 under the record label “Fonovisa”. This same launched Christian Nodal to fame in various media in Mexico and the United States. Belinda and Nodal met at an award ceremony, but their relationship became closer through “La Voz México”, where they both worked as coaches for the program. Strangely, the singer was the one who confirmed her relationship with Christian in August 2020.

Initially it was believed that the relationship Belinda and Christian Nodal It was purely commercial to try to boost the Mexican’s career through the singer’s fame. Let’s remember that Belinda she began acting as a child, when she was only ten years old, in roles on television shows. In 2002 she signed with BMG and two years later she released her debut album and became a prominent figure in Latin pop music and popular culture, with a highly publicized personal life, which led her to be considered “The Princess of Music”. Latin pop”.

To date, the singer has sold around 1.5 million records solo. She being considered one of the best exponents of Latin pop. In addition, she has won several awards throughout her career, including: TVyNovelas, Oye Awards!, MTV Latin America Awards, Lo Nuestro Awards, among others. Notwithstanding the relationship of Belinda and Nodal seemed to take a more serious turn when they announced their engagement despite having been together for less than two years.

Sadly, easy come easy go that is what happened with the relationship of Belinda and Christian Nodal who recently announced the end of their engagement. Thus, the Mexican surprised the couple’s fans last weekend by revealing that he had already removed the tattoo that he had next to his right ear with the word “Beli”. Instead, he tattooed a heart, a diamond, a club and spades, figures that allude to the card game.