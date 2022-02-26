Christian Nodal removed Belinda’s tattoo and shows what he covered it with

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 68 Views

Christian Nodal was caught without one of his iconic Belinda tattoos. NodalMexican singer and songwriter, is in the news lately because of the breakup of his engagement with the interpreter of “Luz singravida” after almost two years of relationship.

The Mexican artist released his first single, “Adiós amor»”, in 2016 under the record label “Fonovisa”. This same launched Christian Nodal to fame in various media in Mexico and the United States. Belinda and Nodal met at an award ceremony, but their relationship became closer through “La Voz México”, where they both worked as coaches for the program. Strangely, the singer was the one who confirmed her relationship with Christian in August 2020.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

These are 10 celebrities of Ukrainian origin | Mila Kunis | Milla Jovovich | Ukraine | celebrity | nnda nnlt | OFF SIDE

Due to the attacks that Ukraine is receiving from Russia, which have claimed the lives …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved