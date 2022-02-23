Christian Nodal removes one of the tattoos in honor of Belinda and exhibits the new design

Everything seems to indicate that the sentimental break between Belinda and Christian now it is very serious and there could no longer be an arrangement as was speculated a few days ago, because the singer has decided remove from his face one of the controversial tattoos he got in honor of his ex-fiancée.

Although after his concert in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, offered last Saturday, the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” showed that he still had his face tattoos intact, the images of his presentation on Sunday, February 20 in Costa Rica, showed what contrary.

And it is that, according to images spread through social networks, it has been confirmed that Nodal already covered the name of “Beli” that he wore next to his right ear. Instead they shaped a heart, a diamond, a club and spades, figures that allude to the card game.

Of course, the reactions have not been long in coming, since again the users of social networks gave their opinion about this decision.

“It seems that he did it with a marker”, “I think a 4-year-old girl tattooed it”, “Luckily she didn’t put Belinda… she runs out of letters”, “I don’t understand how the ‘L’ was left as a heart”, “That ‘fix’ horror,” some fans wrote.

However, the changes continue Another of the tattoos that could also have been modified is the one that Christian Nodal has on his torsoin which he captured the eyes of the interpreter of “Love at first sight”.

According to a comparison published by the ‘Gossip No Like’ program on Instagram, a slight change in the design could already be seen, because where before only the singer’s eyes could be seen in another image of the weekend’s concert, He manages to see a kind of black shadow.

Recall that the famous couple was characterized from the beginning of their relationship in 2020 by a series of extravagant demonstrations of love, including several tattoos with which they swore eternal love.

In addition to the word “Beli”, Nodal added the word “Utopia” next to a heart on the right side of his forehead, while the most significant tattoo was the one he captured on his chest with the eyes of his beloved.

For her part, Belinda agreed to place her ex-boyfriend’s initials (CN) inside a heart on her ankle, while both decided to tattoo the number 4, which was significant for their relationship.

