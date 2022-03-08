Christian Nodal removes the tattoo he had on his chest from Belinda’s eyes

Christian Nodal wants to erase all traces of Belinda on his body and, according to a tattoo artist, he was commissioned to remove the eyes of the singer who was recorded on his chest.

Raphael Valdez revealed what he did to transform that drawing.

“They were eyes that I had and the eyes are no longer. The only thing I can tell you is that it was very complicated. We lasted all night tattooing and we haven’t finished it”, commented the artist.

It was precisely Rafa who also erased the name “Beli” that the young singer had near his ear, replacing it with the symbols of the French deck.

In a video that circulates on networks during the presentation of the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” in Premio Lo Nuestro 2022, changes can be seen in the drawing of the eyes that he had on his chest, because in its place you can see a kind of plume.

A few weeks ago, Valdez spoke with Metro about how he had covered up Beli’s name to create something totally different.

“A few days ago, when the topic came up that Nodal wanted to get tattooed because of what happened with his ex-girlfriend (Belinda), his chef recommended me to him, he told him about my work and the people I have tattooed, that piqued Nodal’s interest.

“Then his chef called me to talk to me, he gave Nodal my direct number and he spoke to me, we agreed and that same day at night I went to his house in Guadalajara.”

Among the celebrities that Rafa has inked are Mark Anthony, Demi lovato, Kylie Jenner, David and Victoria Beckman, Alexander Fernandezamong others.

