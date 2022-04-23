Christian Nodal responded to those who criticize him for going to live in the United States

the mexican singer Christian Nodal surprised everyone this week by announcing that he will be moving to Los Angeles, in USAto be able to lead the life that he wants and that he cannot have in Mexico.

Through a video in which he answered questions from the public, Nodal He assured that “it is very complicated to live in Mexico” because he cannot afford the tastes he wants.

Criticism against the Mexican singer did not take long to appear and Nodal He went out to answer the negative comments he received for his decision.

“You can’t have anything comfortable, you know? You can’t have your nice car, your nice house, because everyone will know where you live, everyone will know what car you’re in,” the singer had justified his decision.

After his statements, Nodal He was criticized for showing off his assets and fortune, and there were even those who reminded him that his success is due to his fans. “What you presume you have to thank your public that buys tickets for your concerts and consumes your music,” questioned a Twitter user.

Given the negative comments, the 23-year-old singer shared a tweet in which he indicated that it is not about the luxuries but about the lack of security in the country.

“I spent a little while telling them why I like it USA and that I will probably stay here and they come out with their blowjobs that I stay to show off luxuries. Is it news?” he complained. Nodal in social networks. Although many criticized the singer, many others supported his decision and defended him.

