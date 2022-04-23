Entertainment

Christian Nodal responded to those who criticize him for going to live in the United States

the mexican singer Christian Nodal surprised everyone this week by announcing that he will be moving to Los Angeles, in USAto be able to lead the life that he wants and that he cannot have in Mexico.

Through a video in which he answered questions from the public, Nodal He assured that “it is very complicated to live in Mexico” because he cannot afford the tastes he wants.

