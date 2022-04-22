Christian Nodal revealed that he is going to live in the United States – People – Culture

Mexican singer Christian Nodal, 23, has recently been in the public eye for his separation from singer Belinda and for the state of health of his mother, who has presented complications in recent days.

This time Nodal has given something to talk about by revealing on his social networks that he would like to live in the United Statesfor two main reasons: to have more privacy and to be able to enjoy your luxurious life.

He made this decision known through his Twitter account and a live video in which he answered questions from his fans.

“I spent a while telling them why I like the United States and that I will probably stay here and they come out with their blowjobs that I stay to show off luxuries. Sure! I want to enjoy what I earn but they left out the part where I have no privacy and security is ugly. Is it new? ”, commented the singer on Twitter

(Don’t stop reading: Mexican singer, sad after receiving 4,000 pesos and thinking it was fortune).

I spent a while telling them why I like the United States and that I will probably stay here and they come out with their blowjobs that I stay to show off luxuries 🤡.

Sure! I want to enjoy what I earn but they left out the part where I have no privacy and security is ugly.

Is it novelty? — NODAL (@elnodal) April 20, 2022

And it is that what happens is that he had been strongly criticized since in his live video he commented the following:

“You can’t have your nice car, your nice house because everyone will know where you live, everyone will know what car you drive”, expressed the interpreter of ‘They didn’t tell you wrong’.

(You may be interested in: Juanes’s candidate to direct the Colombian National Team).

He also discussed a problem he had buying a luxury car because when it was used by people close to him, fans on the street thought it was him.

Just yesterday, Christian Nodal boasted on his Instagram one of his most recent acquisitions: a luxurious Ferrari 488 Pista car, which costs about 300 thousand euros (7.8 million pesos) and it is rumored that this morning it was crashed in the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/uzORQCWMFs — DataMexico (@DataMexico1) August 25, 2020

“It happened to me, I had a Ferrari that only existed in all of Mexico and it was obvious that people knew where it was, when it happened and all that. And I didn’t like that there was no privacy,” Nodal said.

Besides, He stated that in the United States that does not happen because there they are used to seeing this type of thing all the time. He also commented that he would like to live in Los Angeles.

More news

– Stir in Madrid for the launch of his first masturbation club

– Company must pay $450,000 to celebrate employee’s birthday

– ‘I am losing my daughter to dementia; she can’t talk or walk’

– Yeferson Cossio will invite 15 followers to a party in Guatapé

Trends WEATHER