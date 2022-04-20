Christian Nodal revealed that he left Mexico because he could not enjoy his luxuries

They call him classist on social networks.



April 19, 2022 3:32 p.m.

This Tuesday afternoon, a video of Christian Nodal in which he is seen talking about various topics, one of them was ”lack of privacy” in Mexico.

The singer, after being questioned about his decision to go to live in the United States, said he had taken this option because he could not enjoy his luxuries in Mexico.

What was that he say?

“Well, it’s very complicated to live in Mexico, it’s like you can’t have anything comfortable, you know? You can’t have your nice car, your nice house because everyone is going to know where you live, everyone is going to know where you are.” ‘, he expressed.

The singer assured that he lived unpleasant moments since he had a Ferrari that there was only one in all of Mexico, so it became easy to locate.

Contrary to what he lives in Mexico, Christian affirmed that he did not experience it in Los Angeles since in said city it is not so strange to see large houses and luxurious cars.

”But he comes to Mexico to sing and takes so much money to spend in the USA, that doesn’t bother him, he should be more humble and empathetic”, ”Poor delusional having to live among the poor if it’s going to be complicated’ ‘, ”Don’t be a sucker, nothing to do with there being no Ferrari there, in Sinaloa I looked at several”, ”Ridiculous, you can see how rich new and out of place it is”, read some comments from social media.