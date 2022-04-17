Entertainment

Christian Nodal revealed who is the woman who will replace Belinda

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Days before Valentine’s Day, one of the most famous couples in Mexico, Christian Nodal Y BelindaThey decided to end their relationship, in which they had already been engaged for a few months.

But love was not the only thing that dissolved with their breakup, as the couple had recorded a duet song, and had even shared some advances on their social networks. However, the theme “For the rest of your life” did not see the light, because the rupture between the musicians got in the way.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Roar’ Merritt star really likes having sex with a duck

34 seconds ago

her daughters teach how to wear denim shorts

11 mins ago

ready for the birth of their first child

13 mins ago

“Breasts and eggs”, the phenomenon of Mieko Kawakami

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button