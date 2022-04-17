Christian Nodal revealed who is the woman who will replace Belinda

Days before Valentine’s Day, one of the most famous couples in Mexico, Christian Nodal Y BelindaThey decided to end their relationship, in which they had already been engaged for a few months.

But love was not the only thing that dissolved with their breakup, as the couple had recorded a duet song, and had even shared some advances on their social networks. However, the theme “For the rest of your life” did not see the light, because the rupture between the musicians got in the way.

The song had been recorded 6 months ago, when the singers were still together, and although their followers kept hoping to hear them as a duet for the last time, that will not be possible and the decision seems to be irrevocable.

So much so, that his own Nodal He was in charge of confirming it. Given the insistent questions from his fans about the possibility that the song will finally be released, during a live broadcast of Instagram, Christian answered: “Yes, it will come out, but with Tiny”.

Related news

In this way, the mystery is revealed to find out who will be the voice that accompanies the Mexican singer in a song whose title suggests a great declaration of love.

Argentina Tini Stoesselinterpreter of hits such as “Miénteme” and “Maldita foto”, and ex-girlfriend of Sebastian Yatrawill accompany Nodal on this occasion, a confirmation that outraged some of the followers of “Nodeli”, as they affectionately called the couple.

So much so that, as if she had any responsibility in this regard, on social networks, some users attacked the talented Tini: “For the rest of your life it’s not just a song, @Tini Stoessel It is the love story from the beginning between Belinda Y Nodal. It’s a low blow to Belinda and to all his fans. Of thousands of songs he has, he had to @elnodal record just that with you, it can’t be lower, “they complained through Twitter.

The Mexican did not give more details about the release of “For the rest of your life”, which was originally scheduled for February 14. It is also not known if Nodal Y Tiny They’ve already recorded the new version, but since there’s nothing wrong with it, the truth is that the stir that the news generated among the followers -both from Nodallike Belindaand even from Tiny– increases the expectation about the new piece, which we all want to hear.