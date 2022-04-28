Christian Nodal reveals what he did with Belinda’s eye tattoo: “I covered them with …”

Christian Nodal finally broke the silence around the tattoos he got in honor of Belinda and confessed that he covered two designs, the one of the face and the eyes that he had on his chestall following the passion he has had since he was a child.

The interpreter of “We are not and will not be” is in one of the most successful moments of his career, and although he has been involved in controversy over the issue of his sentimental breakup with Belinda confirmed last February, he prefers to give weight to the positive and new projects that he has on the par with his career as a singer, among which is the launching a tequila brand and opening a chain of tattoo studios.

The Mexican regional singer continues to enjoy success and recently performed to a full house at the Palenque of the National Fair of San Marcos de Aguascalientes in Mexico, where he also offered an interview for the program ‘Venga la Alegría’ and finally answered yes covered up two of the tattoos he got in honor of Belinda.

“I covered up, I had some eyes here (on the chest) I covered them with some wings and I did a complete design on the chest. It was of taste, I have two poles: I hate it or I love itI don’t have a middle ground, that’s the issue with me,” he replied to Laura G.

He explained that he not only enjoys having tattoos on his body, but also likes to be the one who is in charge of embodying designs on other people, just as he did a few days ago with Adamari López, for whom he made a very special art.

“Tattoos are a subject that I have been passionate about since I was little and I have always wanted to be part of it and I already learned to tattoo. I tattooed Adamari and it was super nicefrom a message from his daughter, then I love that I have already tattooed friends too and I would love to give them an excellent treatment“, he pointed out.

Continuing with the topic of his relationship with Belinda, Christian Nodal replied that he does not mind what is said about him because he already understood that his name sells and rumors will continue to emerge about his private life, which by the way he prefers to continue saving for the.

“I’m fine, but I don’t want to share what happened“He revealed when questioned about his sentimental situation.

And it is that, although he understands that his name is a brand, as long as he is fine as a human being, he will not give weight to the rest and “what comes out of the artist is nothing”.

You might also be interested in:

– “Your mug looks like a newspaper,” said Niurka Marcos about Christian Nodal’s tattoos on his face

–Lupillo Rivera is willing to record a duet with Christian Nodal: “With pleasure”

–Myrka Dellanos reveals rudeness that Christian Nodal made to her in full live broadcast