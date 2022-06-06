Christian Nodal reveals why he got the most recent tattoo on his face: “It was very beautiful to me”

Christian Nodal continues to attract attention not only for his talent as a singer and songwriter, because in recent months the controversy has taken center stage due to the end of his courtship with Belindawhere one of the recurring themes was the tattoos that he decided to remove to put an end to this stage of his life and the designs that he made in recent days, specifically the one that he wears at the height of the nose that according to the artisan Mirna Barnett would have a very special meaning.

And although the singer of “We are not and will not be” had not had the opportunity to reveal the real reason he had to engrave on his skin a painting that evokes one of the traditions of Comacaacduring a meeting with the press at the airport in Hermosillo, Sonora, spoke of the meaning of this body painting.

Before boarding his private plane that would take him to Morelia, Michoacán, the 23-year-old singer explained that said tattoo arose due to his love for culture and admiration for beauty.

“The culture, I love the culture and when I looked at this beautiful woman. Is that I am a lover of unique beauties and they are from here, from Isla Tiburón. To me it made me very beautiful I know that everyone has their tastes and the whole thing, but I like it”, is heard saying in the video published by ‘Stage Panic’.

The above happened while a group of fans approached the singer to take a photo of the memory, which he agreed to in gratitude for the affection that they continually express to him.

However, it was not the only thing that the 23-year-old composer answered, as he also took time to talk about the recent conflicts with J Balvinto whom he warned that he would destroy him, without knowing that hours later he would reach an agreement for the good of both.

“The vato is p%&$, He has no talent and I’m going to destroy him. You don’t play with mental health. We are human beings and we are beautiful in our own way and no one has the right to play this way“, said.

This is how during the concert he offered on the night of June 4 at the Plaza de Toros Monumental de Morelia, he decided to end the series of statements offering a public apology to the Colombian singer where he regretted having composed the song “Girasol”.

