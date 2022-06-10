Christian Nodal reveals why he leaked the messages Belinda sent him

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.- Christian Nodal He broke his silence after the controversy that he generated last May, when he made public some messages that he allegedly exchanged with Belinda, his ex-fiancée, when they were still a couple and in which she asked him for money for his parents and for dental treatment.

Some people applauded that the Mexican regional music singer defended himself, after the mother of Belinda applauded a message in which an Instagram user wrote: “Beli is the best. Please, don’t come back with Nodal’s naco”.

However, others reacted annoyed, as they assured that it was not gentlemanly to show the conversations they had when they were still dating, because since the breakup of the relationship, Belinda has preferred to stay out of any comments about the 23-year-old singer.

Given this, the interpreter of “Goodbye love” decided to clarify once and for all why he showed the screenshots that day. “I’m a very real person, you know? And the fact that an artist is speaking, here it is not about men or women, it is about human beings and souls and there are bad souls and when I say that having a 20-year career is not in vain, it is that they know how to do things good and bad things. I can not go out to speak interviews or not say anything and be doing bad things to f… other people’s careers. How? With black campaigns… And that’s why my anger is that people don’t understand that I’m real and I go straight. The fact that other people go off the rails does not mean that they are there doing harm,” the young man explained to TV Azteca.