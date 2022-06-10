Christian Nodal reveals why he leaked the messages Belinda sent him
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.- Christian Nodal He broke his silence after the controversy that he generated last May, when he made public some messages that he allegedly exchanged with Belinda, his ex-fiancée, when they were still a couple and in which she asked him for money for his parents and for dental treatment.
Some people applauded that the Mexican regional music singer defended himself, after the mother of Belinda applauded a message in which an Instagram user wrote: “Beli is the best. Please, don’t come back with Nodal’s naco”.
However, others reacted annoyed, as they assured that it was not gentlemanly to show the conversations they had when they were still dating, because since the breakup of the relationship, Belinda has preferred to stay out of any comments about the 23-year-old singer.
Given this, the interpreter of “Goodbye love” decided to clarify once and for all why he showed the screenshots that day. “I’m a very real person, you know? And the fact that an artist is speaking, here it is not about men or women, it is about human beings and souls and there are bad souls and when I say that having a 20-year career is not in vain, it is that they know how to do things good and bad things. I can not go out to speak interviews or not say anything and be doing bad things to f… other people’s careers. How? With black campaigns… And that’s why my anger is that people don’t understand that I’m real and I go straight. The fact that other people go off the rails does not mean that they are there doing harm,” the young man explained to TV Azteca.
Chances of getting back together with Belinda?
After saying this, he was asked what message he would like to leave Belinda, and although he initially gave hope of an approach, because he gave a slight smile, he was finally forceful in assuring that there is no longer any possibility of returning, because a line was crossed.
“I would like to follow the directions; it is that it is no longer possible, it is no longer possible because I think a line has been crossed there. It was a relationship in which, like any other human being, you give yourself away, but things don’t go well and you have to be aware of being able to fall into the nets, because every time I’ve watered it I’ve had to pay dearly and it hasn’t It has not been easy at all, I am a human being too and the fact that I do not express what I feel does not mean that I have not been on the floor, destroyed several times too, “he concluded.
Currently, the singer has been seen hand in hand with the Argentine rapper, Cazzuwith whom he was caught eating an ice cream and walking the streets of Antigua Guatemala.
It is worth mentioning that before being seen walking around the city, the Argentine rapper was present at the Palenque that Nodal offered in Mexico where she also sang her music.
But at the beginning of May, when he arrived in San Pedro Sula to offer a concert, the famous man was also captured along with Mariana García, a young woman from Sinaloa, Mexico, who is a model for different brands.
