Christian Nodal saves the invoices for the gifts he gave Belinda

A few months ago, the renowned Mexican singer Christian Nodal announced that his romantic relationship with the singer and actress Belinda had ended.

These were revealed by the singer after his ex-partner’s mother, Belinda Schull, published messages on her Instagram account, allegedly directed at Nodal.

“Do you think I can fix my teeth this week? I mean, isn’t some money going to come to you this week? Apart from my parents? So that I can fix them?” reads in the chats Posted by Nodal.

“I knew you were going to leave me alone and destroy life,” reads the same image.

Recall that Nodal and Belinda began their courtship in mid-2020 and, after several months of relationship, they had become engaged in 2021, when the singer proposed to her during a romantic dinner at a restaurant in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Gifts

TVyNovelas magazine spoke with a source close to the Mexican singer and she revealed that the teeth treatment was just one of the many gifts that she demanded of him.

“Christian doesn’t delete anything; he has everyone blocked, even Belinda’s ‘assistants’. He is super detached with the photos of him, he does not keep memories, but he does keep words. He has the complete chat with Belinda and even bills and some tickets that they gave him, ”reads the magazine publication.

According to the same TVyNovelas source, the gifts include themed private parties, trips, dogs, jewelry and clothes. According to the media, the most expensive and luxurious gift was the engagement ring, whose cost could reach up to 3 million dollars, a piece of jewelry that was full of diamonds in the ring and a diamond.