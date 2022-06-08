Christian Nodal sends a strong message to Belinda, after exhibiting her as an interested woman

Christian Nodal finally broke the silence revealed the reasons why he decided to filter a few weeks ago, the text messages that Belinda sent him, where you could read that she was asking for money for herself and her family.

In an exclusive interview for “Ventaneando”, the interpreter of “Goodbye love” hinted that he exhibited his ex-partner because she and her family have orchestrated a “black campaign” and silent against him, nothing more than due to the experience they have in the middle they do it without anyone noticing.

“When I say that having a 20-year career is not in vain, it is that they know how to do bad things and how to do good things, I can not go out to give interviews or not say anything and be doing things to screw up the career or that person, Do you understand me? How? With black campaigns… I’ve seen those things and that’s why it’s my courage, “said the 23-year-old singer.

Photo: Capture YouTube

Let us remember that after the filtering of these messages, Christian Nodal was attacked for exhibiting a woman in this way and more to someone with whom he was said to be in love for a long time, to which he responded without remorse for what he did.

“People do not understand that I expose because I am real and I am direct. The fact that other people do not do it, that they beat around the bush, does not mean that they are doing harm. That is the question,” he declared.

Christian Nodal sent a strong message to Belinda

Finally and after so much controversy Nodal decided to send a message to his ex, leave what he lived behind to focus on his career again and be closer to your audience.

“I would like to follow directions. It is no longer possible because a line has been crossed. A relationship, in which like any other human being you give yourself, but if things don’t go well….Every time I’ve watered it, I’ve had to pay dearly for it. It has not been easy. I am a human being too. The fact that I do not express my ailments does not mean that I have not been in the destroyed apartment several times”, he concluded.

Since Belinda and Christian Nodal confirmed their breakup on February 12After almost two years of relationship and a wedding at the door, the couple has been in the eye of the hurricane due to speculation about the reasons why they ended, between infidelities and millionaire debts.