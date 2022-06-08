Christian Nodal. She is Cazzu, the Argentine singer with whom the singer was captured

Julieta Cazzuchelli, artistically known as Cazzuis an Argentine trap singer and songwriter who rose to fame in 2018 with her participation in the song “Loca”, along with Khea and Duki, which has a remix with the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Her name became a trend after being captured in Guatemala with the Mexican regional singer Christian Nodal.

Read also: Christian Nodal is captured in the most affectionate way with a famous reggaetonera

With more than 10 years creating music, she has become one of the most important exponents of the urban genre in Argentina.

Cazzu was born in Ledesma, Jujuy, on December 16, 1993. Since she was a child, she showed an interest in music, she began singing in the genres of cumbia and rock, and later experimented with reggaeton, trap, and romantic R&B.

Yesterday, the 28-year-old Argentine released the song “Piénsame”, which in a few hours has added more than 400 thousand views.

Tattoos and sensuality

Feminine empowerment and a slightly irreverent personality characterize her, according to the description of herself on her YouTube channel.

In his Instagram account, he has 10 million followers; a skull tattoo and a kitty tattoo decorate one of her arms.



Instagram Cazu.



Instagram Cazu.

The rapper, also known as “La Jefa del Trap”, has participated in festivals such as the Buenos Aires Trap, Lollapalooza Argentina, Coca Cola Flow Fest and the Baja Beach Fest. Her work has been recognized internationally through different nominations such as Heat Awards, Youth Awards, Tu Music Awards, MTV. European Music Awards.

Cazzu opened Bad Bunny’s “X 100PRE TOUR”.



Instagram Cazu.

rad