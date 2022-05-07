Christian Nodal: She is the Mexican who accompanied him to Honduras

the way that Christian Nodal and Belinda have experienced the breaking of their commitment has given something to talk about. While the princess of pop has moved to Spain to continue with the recordings of “Welcome to Edén”, the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” has been captured with different women.

Some media have rumored that the 23-year-old singer after his breakup has taken refuge in beautiful companions, which has brought him some problems on his Outlaw Tour since recently canceled a concert in Medellin, Colombia, because the interpreter of Aguardiente” did not take his flight to be with an escort in Los Angelesyes

Now Christian Nodal arrived in Honduras on a private plane hand in hand with a beautiful Mexican, as revealed by the Instagram account Chamonic and the lucky one would be a beautiful young woman who Her name is Mariana and she is from Sinaloa, Mexico.

It was rumored that Christian Nodal already had a girlfriend

It was recently rumored that Christian Nodal would be in a new relationship with Aurora Cardenas, a woman expert in real estate, since in her profile biography it is noted: “Master in Global Sales; Real Estate Investment Advisor; Luxury Real State Management”.

The rumor became stronger when Cristy Solís, mother of the singer of “Botella after bottle” began to follow the young woman on Instagram, who, like Belinda, does altruistic activities.