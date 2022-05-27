Christian Nodal showed the tattoos that now cover Belinda’s eyes in an Instagram ‘live’ | Famous
Christian Nodal has modified several of the tattoos he got for Belinda. For example, a red flower now covers the word ‘Utopia’ and a heart that was tattooed on her left forehead, and the four suits of a deck of cards now lie where it read Beli, next to her right ear.
These little designs can be considered easy to cover up compared to Belinda’s huge eyes that were in all their glory all over the singer’s chest.
Nodal took action on the matter for a long time and sought to erase this memory of his exam with wings, as he revealed in an interview for ‘Venga la alegría’ at the end of April 2022. However, at that time, he did not dare to show the end result… so far.
“I got tattooed, I had some eyes here, I covered them with wings and I did a full chest design.”
Christian Nodal showed the tattoos that now cover Belinda’s eyes
A month after confessing that Beli’s eyes were no longer part of the art she wears on her body, Christian made a live broadcast on his Instagram to promote his new EP.
In this ‘live’, the singer opted to go out without a shirt and, with a naked torso, finally showed the tattoo, or rather tattoos, which now appear instead of the eyes of his ex-partner.
Although, the wings that I had previously mentioned are present, but they are not a solitary drawing, but rather the wings of an eagle in full flight. The bird lies in the center, just below the compass that Nodal has worn on his torso for some time.
Next to this animal, on the left side, there is another tattoo that also covered a part of Beli’s gaze: a large skull with a plume that reaches her armpit. On the right side, the profile of another skull can also be distinguished, which is wearing a hat.
During his presentation at Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, held on February 24 of this year, a few days after announcing his breakup with Belinda, several fans of the singer noticed that his ex-partner’s eyes were no longer present on his chest.
The moment was so fleeting that only a gray shadow could be distinguished on Nodal’s torso. However, it was possible to glimpse that the design did not cover almost the entire upper part of his body, as Nodal’s chest is now seen.
At that time, it is well known that the skulls were not yet part of the tattoos that he wears on his chest.
