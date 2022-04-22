Christian Nodal speaks for the first time about Belinda’s ring

Just over two months after Christian Nodal Y Belinda confirmed their sentimental breakup, the events surrounding the outcome of their romance continue to arouse great interest among their followers. In part, this situation is due to the secrecy that the singers maintain on the subject, although on this occasion the interpreter of songs such as after bottle Bottle Y Goodbye Love, made the decision to refer to an issue that was on everyone’s lips weeks ago, precisely, to the expensive engagement ring that the actress also gave at the height of their courtship. As if that were not enough, Nodal revealed that she plans to continue living outside of Mexico, explaining the reasons behind this change in her life.

Willing to stay close to his fans, Nodal held a talk through the platform Twitter, where he answered questions and mentioned some comments sent by users, eager to learn more about their personal environment. It was in an instant of the dynamics when suddenly, and without any filter, The singer read a message related to the ring that he gave Belinda, which immediately attracted attention: “Stop asking for the ring, nor does he ask for it.” Immediately afterwards, the native of Sonora began to laugh, thus uncovering the answer that had long been a mystery: “Correct”he concluded, without delving into more explanations for now and taking everything in stride, as could be seen during the broadcast.

Recall that the ring with which Nodal proposed to Belinda is a piece valued at just over 3 million dollars, according to reports that emerged at the time. Likewise, it was learned that the jewel is a creation of the firm Angel City Jewellers, following strict quality standards, and in accordance with the request made by the famous client. “He (Christian Nodal) wanted to get something of the best quality possible… I can’t say exactly how much he spent on the ring, but I can say that the value of the ring is more than three million dollars…”, he declared in an interview for Vega the Joy Samuel Tack, one of the jewelers of the prestigious brand, who was contacted by the broadcast shortly after the singers made their commitment public.

Although Nodal has been very cautious during his time at public events, where he only limits himself to talking about his work, at the end of February, and during his attendance at the Premio lo Nuestro gala, he expressed himself about how everything goes for him at this moment, statements that did not go unnoticed. “I live in the moment without thinking about tomorrow, without thinking about the past either. Simply enjoyed all the blessings that God puts on the road at the moment and grateful for everything that is happening right now … ”, he said for the cameras of Wake up America.

Will reside in the United States

In the same way that Belinda decided to redo her plans outside of Mexico and settle for a time in Spain, the country from which she is originally from, Nodal also wanted to take a turn and breathe new air, which is why she now prefers to live in the city of Los Angels. When questioned about this determination, he was prompt in revealing the main reason for his change. “It is very difficult to live in Mexico. You can’t have a nice house because everyone will know where you live, everyone will know what car you’re in … ”, he confessed in the broadcast, giving a clear example of what happened to him. “It happened to me, I had a ferrari that it only existed in all of Mexico and it was obvious that people knew where it was, when it was happening and all that and I didn’t like that there was no privacy…”, he assured.

