Christian Nodal speaks for the first time about his breakup with Belinda and the reasons why they ended

Christian Nodal spoke for the first time about his failed relationship with Belindawith whom he said he was in love on multiple occasions and seriously thought about starting a family.

The interpreter of “Botella after bottle” who is focused on his career, after signing a new contract with Sony Music, opened his heart in an interview for Televisa Shows where He shared with his followers what dating Belinda meant to him for several months.

“I lived a very precious stage, I lived some very beautiful moments. I think that as a couple we live very beautiful moments, bad moments like everything ”, mentioned.

Christian Nodal talks about his breakup with Belinda. Photo: Capture YouTube

In order to deny any rumor that arose around his romance with the pretty blonde, Nodal made it clear that their breakup had nothing to do with money issues, as was widely speculated, things simply happened of which he preferred not to give details.

“What I can tell you is that I neither money things, nor everything that is spoken, many things and many stories are talked about. What we exposed to the world a lot of love and many beautiful moments that is what has to stay”, highlighted.

Christian Nodal wishes the best for Belinda

At the insistence by the interviewer for wanting to know details about his separation with Belinda and the way in which they made it known that gave rise to endless speculation, Nodal said.

“I never wanted someone to be the culprit. I wanted to leave things like this because sometimes people always try to misunderstand things,” he explained.

Christian Nodal and Belinda announced their engagement in May 2021. Photo: Instagram

“Sometimes people forget that I am human, I do not forget that I have millions of followers. People forget that I am human and that I am 23 years old and that I am learning and life is making me a good teacher”, he added.

To end, Christian Nodal was shown as a gentleman and in view of the new projects Belinda is working on in Spain, the singer he wished his ex-fiancée the best, hinting that their relationship ended on the best terms.

“Beyond that, I’m fine and I hope she’s fine and that she’s always doing amazing,” said.