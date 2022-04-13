Christian Nodal, successes that consolidated the Mexican regional

Christian Nodal, the most listened to regional hits | Instagram

Christian Nodal has stood out as one of the favorite interpreters of the regional musical genre, since his debut at the age of 18 with the song “Goodbye Love“, marked the first of many successes in his musical career.

The “Sonoran singer“, Christian Nodal, has achieved unstoppable success thanks to many of his songs that have placed him among the favorites of the public’s taste.

His fame and popularity have earned him several awards, including Latin GrammyBillboard, two Lo Nuestro Awards, among many others, and nothing has been a coincidence in his life since the 23-year-old has had the vein and talent to compose melodies that reach the deepest from a very young age.

With songs like “a drunk is born“, “Bottle after bottle”, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, just to mention a few, Christian Nodal He has known how to reach the soul of many by interpreting mostly heartbreak songs. We present some of his most popular songs and the most played on YouTube.









Goodbye Love

A theme that could not be left out of the list, and which will mark the beginning of the career of “composer“The music video was published in 2017 and for those who did not know some details, it would be Christian Nodal’s mother and manager, Silvia Christina, who filmed and produced it.

they didn’t tell you wrong

Without a doubt, one of the first songs that will consolidate the trajectory of “Sonoran“, the music video was shared in September 2018 and has more than 582 million views.

Of the kisses that I gave you

The melody that marked one of the most media relations until today in the life of Belinda and Christian Nodal, the “ex-judge of La Voz” performed the song together with the “pop star”, which made it one of the most talked about songs on Jesús González Nodal’s platform, surpassing 488 views.

Probably feat David Bisbal

With more than 229 million views, the song is one of the most famous collaborations by the singer-songwriteroriginally from Caborca, who, together with the voice of the Spaniard, formed one of the best dumbbells so I hope they collaborate together again.

tell me how you want

One of the collaborations became one of the most important of the famous, born on January 11, 1999, it was at the time of interpreting the theme in collaboration with Ángela Aguilar, a video that accumulated 334 million views since it was published ago six months.