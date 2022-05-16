Christian Nodal suffers from this addiction and struggles to leave it: “withdrawal is hell”

A few weeks ago, Christian Nodal talked about how he has experienced success at his young age and the consequences it brought him, because along with it came the excesses and a very difficult stage in his life that cost him his life.physical and mental illnessnow revealed that he is fighting the addition to a substance that has accompanied him in recent years.

The 23-year-old singer confessed that he suffers from an addiction from which he wants to free himself, as he assures that it is a hell, let us remember that a few months ago the singer detailed that each time it was going from bad to worse and that since he finished with Belinda everything got out of control, because he began to drink too much, to go out to parties, hire women and many excesses that were not leading him to anything good.

But now, already che confessed to some of the things he’s been doing wrong and it seems that he no longer wants to continue the same, because he wants to change and he also swore it to himself, according to the things he said.

The addiction of Christian Nodal

The singer used his account Twitter to talk some more personal things with his followers and made a confession in which he revealed that he suffers from an addiction that he already wants to put aside, although the process he has had for just a few days has been very strong for him.

And it is that Nodal assured that his addiction is the cigarette, which has been with him through thick and thin, but now he assured that it is time to leave him because he is fed up with the necessary evils. So the singer assured that he has been abstinent for 3 days because he swore to himself that he would no longer smoke and assured that it has been all hell.

“I want to share something with you… Without making a long story, the cigarette has been in my life in the worst and best moments, but I’m sick of the necessary evils. I swore never in my life to smoke a cigarette. I’ve been 3 days and withdrawal is hell. but if I can you can,” she wrote.

Although Nodal confessed that his addiction is not the message he wanted to give, then he wrote another message where many began to assure that it was another hint for Belinda because he does not forget her. And it is that he assured that the message is to leave everything that destroys you, but she makes you feel good at the same time.

“I know that many of my public do not smoke, but the message is not the cigarette. It’s that we can fuck everything that destroys us and at the same time makes us feel good. Sending you lots of love and peace,” she said.