Christian Nodal surprises and poses for the cover of Playboy New Zealand

The singer Christian Nodal boasted his appearance in the adult magazine Playboyof the month of May, for the version of New Zealand.

Through your account Instagramthe composer shared seven images where he appears accompanied by the model Natalie Lopez.

“Christian Nodal, the 23-year-old regional Mexican music singer who is breaking all barriers from this Playboy cover to his music, gives us a glimpse of who he is behind closed doors,” one page description reads.

In the photos, Nodal can be seen posing in different locations with the Mexican-American model.

Likewise, in his “stories” of the same social network, he shared a video about the photoshoot.

Breakup with Belinda

Last February, the singer of regional mexican announced the breakup of his romantic relationship and his commitment to the singer Belinda.

In a message in his stories, the also singer wrote “I want to share that we have decided to end our commitment and our relationship, each taking the best of the other. With much gratitude for having accompanied us during this time. I ask for respect for the decision we have made, where each one will live their separation process in their own way and always wishing each other the best for the happy times lived and those of trial as well”.

It was learned that they began their courtship in July 2020 and their engagement in May 2021.

