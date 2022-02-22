Christian Nodal talks about more in concert and leaves Belinda in a bad light | Special: Instagram

Mexican singer, Christian Nodalbegan his “Forajido Tour” in Honduras and during one of his musical presentations he thanked his loyal fans for their unconditional support and in the middle of the concert he talked about more, leaving the Belinda.

The night of February 17, Christian Nodal offered a concert in Tegucigalpa, Hondurasand before interpreting one of his greatest hits, he launched a forceful message that caused a stir among the attendees and the users of social networks.

The acclaimed interpreter of 23 years old He made reference to the things that money cannot buy, causing the public to applaud, and immediately, his fervent admirers assured that his words were dedicated to the Princess of Pop.

“The following song was composed at a stage in my life about 4 or 5 years ago where I did not know that the most beautiful things in life could not be bought, things like loyalty, respect, love, fidelity, trust. , a good friendship” he expressed.

The images of the precise moment in which the famous artist originally from Caborca, soundsends the alleged message to his ex-fiancée Spanish naturalized Mexican, was captured by one of the concertgoers and quickly went viral on social networks.

The Mexican regional singer premiered his new single “We are no longer nor will we be” a week after canceling his wedding with Belinda and it was quickly speculated that the lyrics of the heartbreak song are inspired by his controversial breakup with the interpreter of “Sapito”.









Christian Nodal premiered the first theme song from his new album “Outlaw” on February 18 and announced through his official accounts that he will soon release new songs that he had saved for several years, including a collaboration with Maná.

The breakup of Christian Nodal and Belinda has given a lot to talk about in recent days and speculations about what could have caused the breakup of one of the favorite couples in the middle of the show and the cancellation of the most anticipated wedding of the year continue to arise .

Two days after Christian Nodal confirmed the end of their engagement, Belinda was captured by the cameras and microphones of the press at the Mexico City Airport and, without giving any statement in this regard, left the country with an unknown destination. .

But finally he broke the silence to thank the unconditional support that his loyal fans have expressed in recent days and on February 19 he published on YouTube the demo of his new heartbreak song titled “Bastard Lies”.

“You thought that when you left that I couldn’t without you, that I wouldn’t get over you and I was always going to be sad. The days went by and you were surprised when you lost me. I don’t believe in your words anymore, don’t apologize to me, not anymore”, Belinda sings.









It was on February 12 when Christian Nodal announced the end of his engagement with Belinda and, without giving details about the reason for their breakup, he mentioned that both would experience the duel of their separation in their own way and requested respect and empathy from their followers.