Christian Nodal tattoos the arm of Adamari López and softens

From singer to tattoo artist: Christian Nodal tattoos Adamari López’s arm and softens. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Mexican regional singer, Christian Nodalchanged the microphones for the tattoo machines and tattoos the arm of Adamari Lopez. Without a doubt, a whole case of cuteness. The interpreter of Goodbye Love demonstrated his hidden talent and verified that he is not only a fan of marking his body with ink, but that he is also able to perform them.

It was shortly before Latin American Music Awards that the ex-fiance of the beautiful singer Belinda, Christian Nodalwas interviewed by the Puerto Rican actress and current host of the Telemundo program, TodayAdamari López, who did not resist the temptation and was encouraged to let tattoo by the native of Caborca, Sonora.

Although initially, Adamari Lopez did not seem very sure of doing it, she confessed that it would be important for her that it be done by him, to which Christian Nodal He agreed, and after creating the perfect design, they set out to do it.

November is a special month for me, many beautiful, important and rewarding things have happened in this month through the years. My parents’ birthdays, the last chemotherapy treatments, leaving the hospital after the flu… I’m healthy, I’m alive, happy. pic.twitter.com/52K2Z6JiOf — Adamari Lopez (@AdamariLopez)

November 14, 2021





It is no secret to anyone that the greatest engine of life and motivation that the actress of successful soap operas such as Friends and rivals Y Crazy Loveis his daughter Alaiaproduct of her relationship with the choreographer TonI Costa, obviously the tattoo that would be made would have to be inspired by her, and so it was.

Adamari Lopez She moved by choosing her daughter’s man’s initial as the mark of life on the wrist, but, not only that, but also, this letter was based on Alaïa’s own writing on paper, accompanied by a small heart.

“I don’t know if I’m so convinced of doing it, but I would like you to do it for me. So I would like to tattoo something that had meaning, and my daughter is that motivation and that most important engine, ”she expressed with Nodal Adamari López.

But the sweetest thing of all is that, despite the fact that the ex-wife of the singer Luis Fonsi She is a 50-year-old woman, she had the delicacy to call her daughter before tattooing and ask her permission to do it, to which the beautiful Alaïa bluntly answered yes.

While Adamari Lopez was on the speaker phone talking to her daughter, it was impossible not to see Christian Nodal melted by the conversation with the little 6-year-old, and even, on one occasion, he turned to someone on his team and exclaimed, “oh, I want a baby”.

And although his wedding with Belinda was not consummated, after almost a year committed, the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle Y We are no longer nor will we be He looks very happy and focused on his career, plus he has a whole life ahead of him, since he is barely 23 years old.