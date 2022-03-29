Christian Nodal: The mysterious woman with whom he dated could be an “escort”

The mysterious blonde with whom the Mexican singer was seen is possibly of Colombian origin.



The controversy continues to persecute Christian Nodal wherever he goes, because recently the Sonoran singer has been involved in several controversies, the most recent was that the Mexican artist could not appear in Colombia, due to logistical problems when traveling.

They identify the mysterious blonde woman

After breaking off his engagement with Belindathe Caborquense was seen in the city of The Angelswith a mysterious blonde woman in a restaurant.

Several media outlets addressed Nodal when leaving this establishment to ask about the identity of his companion, to which the singer only replied that it was not a new love.

Everything seems to indicate that Christianmet this woman of Colombian origin in Cancun, when he was with his friend Gera Mx and where they presumably contracted the services of some “escorts”.

Apparently, Nodal traveled with one of them to The Angelsbecause after leaking photographs of the singers in cancunsome fans of Nodal They identified a woman as Mariana Rioswhom the singer’s team began to follow on social networks.

Mariana Rioscurrently has a page where he sells photos in the style of Onlyfans.