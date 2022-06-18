Christian Nodal, the singer rejected by the ‘sacred cows’ and now they admire him

Christian Nodal at a public event. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Christian Nodal broke into the Mexican music scene in 2017. It seems like yesterday, but five years have passed since the name of this singer-songwriter from Sonora began to sound everywhere. Today no one can doubt his popularity and the enormous commercial success that accompanies most of the songs he offers to his massive fan base. But as often happens in this industry, there were many eyes that were suspicious of the sudden success that Nodal achieved in that first stage of his now consolidated career.

Little was known about Nodal in that year beyond the resounding success achieved thanks to the single Goodbye Love. At that time, Christian wanted to have collaborations with established artists in the field that could pay him back in a quick consolidation. It was for this reason that he sought to work with Roughan icon of grupera music in Mexico during the 80s and 90s.

However, Lupe Esparza, singer, songwriter and leader of the group, was not interested in collaborating with the rising star of the Mexican regional. Today, five years later, he has confessed that it was a mistake. “I have always said that when a new artist comes out and is going to be successful, he makes his farewell debut, because there is no staggering, but in this case with Nodal I was wrong,” Esparza confessed for windowing.

In his prediction, he saw a singer with temporary duration, like what abounds in this era. “I thought that he was going to get there, but he did very well and harvested great, interesting songs. I see that potential in him, so take care of yourself and stay: not only because of the scandals. He is a very young boy who has a lot of potential and who is achieving a lot in terms of music ”

At just 17 years old, Nodal became known in Mexico and the United States thanks to the song Goodbye Love, whose romantic and nostalgic lyrics at the same time captured countless spotlights. The exact release date was January 13, 2017. As of today, this theme has a total of 1 billion 222 million views in Youtube. It was just his first song and there was no guarantee that such a rapid impact could be replicated immediately or in the long term: there are many singers in the Mexican region who barely harvested a famous song and then lost themselves in oblivion.

There are even artists, as was the case with Espinoza Paz, who achieve success for a certain amount of time, but at some point their careers stall and it is impossible for them to replicate the success that brought them to the top with an unexpected speed. Nodal, it is clear at this point, does not belong to that group, because he has not done anything other than grow like foam since his arrival on the scene. But nothing was certain then. Nodal could well be a random flip. From that point of view, Esparza does well to make clear what his position was then and what it is now.

Nodal’s numbers in his songs do not fall below 500 million views and he has established himself as the most important soloist of his musical genre, in addition to sealing unusual collaborations such as the one he made with rapper Gera MX, with whom he recorded the hit bottle after bottle. Seen through that lens, Esparza’s mistake seems obvious, and Nodal himself has not spared any modesty when it comes to remembering the disdain of Bronco and other sacred cows.

“They trampled on me because they saw me as competition, they didn’t realize I was a 17 year oldChristian said in an Instagram broadcast last month. But no one is a fortune teller to know what will happen in the future. Both made their bet and the result proves Nodal right, although he still has many years to prove his quality.

