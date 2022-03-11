Christian Nodal, these businesses have increased his fortune | Instagram

Christian Nodal is one of the most important figures in regional music, this, added to other income, would increase the fortune of the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“.

Although Christian Nodal has managed to amass a great fortune in this time, it was in 2017 when the “regional mexican“He rose to fame and until today at 23 years of age, success and fame have accompanied him, becoming a millionaire in a very short time.

The “former judge of The Voice“23 years old, who has dedicated himself mostly to music, receives extra income from some other businesses, which to date has increased his capital to more than 240 million pesos, we will tell you more about them.

The platform has served as a good ally to increase popularity and therefore increase the numbers in the fortune of the “composer“.

Christian Nodal, who was born on January 11, 1999 and who in 2021 was highlighted as “Regional Mexican Artist of the Year Soloist”, distinguished with Latin Grammy and Billboard and recently, who received “two Lo Nuestro awards”.

Currently, the video application generates the interpreter of “they didn’t tell you wrong” Around 100 thousand pesos thanks to the reproductions of his videos, which also generates profits on other platforms such as Spotify and in his presentations from which he receives a payment of 2.5 million pesos.

Some other of his collaborations, sponsorships and television appearances have led him to make the most of his image, something to which his controversial romance with Belinda also contributed.

It was on February 12 when Christian Jesús González Nodal announced the breaking of his commitment to the “Latin Pop Princess“, Belinda subsequently released the song “We are no longer, nor will we be”.

Days later, the merger with Sony Music was announced after leaving his last record company, who allegedly imposed a “veto” on “Sonoran“, Of which he himself explained to his fans last 2021.

the fortune of Christian Nodalhas allowed him to have a life full of luxuries, since he has his own private jet, a Ferrari 488 Pista car, several watches and luxurious pieces of jewelry, among other things.