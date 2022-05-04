Christian Nodal, “they were unfaithful”, is sincere in Tijuana

Christian Nodal Does he confess “infidelity” in full concert? | Instagram

Christian Nodal surprised many of those present at a concert by being honest in front of all those present whom he questioned at some point in the face of a difficult sentimental situation that he assured, he himself has lived: “Let’s see, who of you have been unfaithful in his life?”

The success of singerChristian Nodal would come from g0lp3 mostly after the success of “Goodbye Love“, although a large part of his discography deals with themes of “heartbreak” with which many have felt identified.

Achieving such great empathy, the “composer” Adds more and more admirers who follow him almost to the end of the world if possible to enjoy his live performances.

The five-time nominee and distinguished with the “Extraordinary Evolution Award“, among other titles, such as “Best Artist”, Christian Nodalhas put the “Mexican regional” very high.

Recognized as one of the most listened to in this genre, Christian Jesús González Nodal, opened his heart to those attending one of his most recent presentations where he confessed that during his love life he has also experienced “infidelity”, something he shared “it feels really ugly.”

With great sincerity, the “composer“He spoke as he has rarely done in front of the large audience that accompanied him that night.

At some point in my life, you know… Let’s see, who of you have been unfaithful to in your life? It feels ugly, it feels ugly, recognized the native of Caborca.

The interpreter of “We are no longer, nor will we be“And recently, “Aguardiente”, González Nodal, would not have expressed much about his past relationship with Belinda since their breakup, which the 23-year-old artist himself made official on February 12 through a message that circulated from their Instagram stories.

It was recently that the man born on January 11, 1999, has opened his heart in some interviews where he has inevitably been questioned about his “ex-fiancée” with whom he apparently planned a “wedding” after the announcement of his past engagement on May 25, 2021, which ultimately ended up dissolving.

Did you mean Belinda?

In recent weeks, the “former judge of The Voice” has spoken positively about the “Spanish”, even ruling out versions that have circulated of the reasons that supposedly caused the alleged breakup.

Likewise, he ruled out rumors that have pointed to the “television actress” as the alleged culprit by “asking for money” and “taking advantage of his fortune”, as has emerged.

However, his comments during the presentation in Tijuana, where González Nodal spoke so openly to the public, would arouse great controversy as expected,

In the end, his fans encouraged “Belinda’s ex”, with applause and shouts, about the aforementioned “sentimental situation” that he apparently would have faced.

It is worth mentioning that today based in Los Angeles, California, did not provide more details or released clues confirming if there was any “scoundrel”? and/or Who would it be? although surely many will come to their own conclusions.