Christian Nodal: this has been his physical change since he began his musical career

The physical change of Christian Nodal has occurred along with his artistic breakthrough in regional Mexican music, in 2016, when he appeared in the video “No Pasa de Moda” with Los Plebes Del Rancho, his youth was imposed with just 17 years.

Born in Caborca, Sonora, on January 11, 1999, Nodal belongs to a family closely linked to music. He debuted with great success as a teenager.

Christian Nodal in 2016.



Cristy Nodal, Christian’s mother, his impulse

Christian Jesús González Nodal is the son of mariachi singer Cristy Nodal, who is currently his representative, and Jaime González, a music producer who has promoted various regional Mexican artists from his company JG Music.

With the support of his family, he began his musical career as a teenager, composing his own songs, until his video for the song “Te failé” went viral, and at the age of 17 he released his debut album, Me dejé take, an album containing the song ‘Adiós Amor’, the most successful of his musical career, with which he managed to enter the Top 5 of Billboard’s Latin hits.

Christian Nodal in 2017.



That first album contains songs composed by Nodal and others from the Mexican region, a genre that the artist has united the accordion with the instrumentation of the mariachi, giving rise to a new style, which he called ‘mariacheño’, due to its fusion of mariachi and norteño. Among the songs on the album, a duet with David Bisbal in one of the versions of the song “Probably”.

Christian Nodal in the video “Probably”.



Nodal’s first tattoos

Two years later, Christian Nodal published Now, his second album, in which songs such as “They didn’t tell you wrong” and “De los besos que te di” stand out, and in which the Colombian Sebastián Yatra collaborates, on the song “Tonight”, while that same year the Mexican collaborated with Juanes on the song “Tequila” and with Maluma on “Perdón”.

In the video for “They didn’t tell you wrong”, in 2018, Nodal shows off his first tattoos.



In the 2019 “Tequila” video, Nodal appears with a mustache, beard, and chest tattoos.



Released in its first version as a seven-song EP, the Mexican released his third album in 2020, ¡AYAYAY!, a gold record in Mexico and the United States, and work with which Nodal achieved number 1 on the Billboard Regional chart. Mexican, and ranked number 8 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums list, thanks to “Dime how you want” with Ángela Aguilar, among other songs.

With more tattoos and no beard, that’s how he looks in the “Tell me how you want” video, in 2020.



In 2021, together with the group Los Plebes del Rancho de Abel Camacho, he published the album Remembering a legend, and released the song “La sinvergüenza” in collaboration with Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga. That same year the conflict with his record label due to disagreements in the contract was close to ending the artist’s veto in Mexico, something that in the end did not happen, as the artist explained through the Instagram profile of he.

Belinda and Christian Nodal’s tattoos

In the video for “La sinvergüenza”, Belinda, who at that time was still a partner of the singer, participated in the direction; In the Nodal material he shows off more tattoos, several on his hands; the eyes of his former fiancée, tattooed on her chest, appeared.

Almost at the end of his relationship with the singer of “Luz singravida”, Christian boasted two more tattoos on his face, one next to his ear that said “Belinda”, and another on his forehead with the word “Utopia” next to it. to a heart

After his love thunder, Nodal published new music, in the video for “Ya no somos ni seremos” he appears more embarrassed.

In social networks, followers of the interpreter point out that the resemblance between Nodal and his father is becoming more and more.

Family of Christian Nodal. Instagram Silvia Cristina Nodal Jimenez.



This is what Nodal looks like now

A few days after Christian Nodal announced his sentimental separation from Belinda, with whom he had wedding plans, the 23-year-old singer announced his change of label, left Universal Music behind and began a new working relationship with Sony.

Twitter Christian Nodal, February 2022.

