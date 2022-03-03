Christian Nodal: this is the millionaire amount you will have to pay to sing in Chihuahua

The player from Sonora will perform at the facilities of the Monumental Stadium in Chihuahua on March 19.

March 02, 2022 5:13 p.m.

Christian Nodal is in one of the best moments of his career, because after announcing his change of label and the launch of his new song ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’, the singer Chihuahua will soon offer a concert.

The artist will appear next March 19 in the facilities of the Monumental Stadium of Chihuahua, which has a maximum capacity of 14 thousand 500 people, but for the concert se had to reduce to only 6 thousand attendeesIt’s for Covid-19 issues.

Why does Christian Nodal have to pay for his presentation?

Pedro Oliva, deputy director of the Interior of Chihuahua commented that Christian Nodal was forced to paya little more than half a million pesos to be able to appear in said venue.

And it is that the singer had to pay for “apology of the crime” to despite the fact that their themes do not have any. This payment is due to the fact that the municipal council approved a recent amendment to the Entertainment and Show Regulations for the Municipality of Chihuahua.

This reform is in order to eradicate expressions that glorifies crime and prevent crime and insecurity.