Christian Nodal: This was his sister Amely’s LUXURY party to celebrate her birthday

Amely, Christian Nodal’s sister decided to organize a spectacular celebration to celebrate her 20th birthday without neglecting the luxury that has characterized her family.

This was the LUXURY party for the birthday of Christian Nodal’s sister

For this very special occasion, the sister of the interpreter of ‘Ya No Somos Ni Seremos’ spared no expense and rented a cabin located in the middle of the forest that is also surrounded by the crystal clear waters of a lake.

Photo: Instagram

The building in charge of hosting the party also had a very elegant decoration made up of dozens of candles and curtains of spotlights, which gave a special touch to the atmosphere of the place.

Amely Nodal was accompanied by her family

Cristy Nodal and Jaime González, parents of the young woman, were present at the celebration of their daughter and shared some images with all their followers through social networks and where they can be seen very proud, while enjoying this moment with Amely .

Photo: Instagram

However, in none of the images that they published can the presence of the artist of the Mexican regional genre be noticed, because he could not attend since he is fulfilling various commitments in different parts of the country.

