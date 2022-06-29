Entertainment

Christian Nodal tried to commit suicide and his grandmother saved his life

Written in CELEBRITIES

Christian Nodal had an interview with rolling stone magazine in Spanish this weekend. The singer appears on the cover of the July issue and said that in his teens he tried to commit suicide, information that was not known about the interpreter of “Bottle after Bottle”.

The singer made this confession to the magazine when remembering that he lived through difficult times in his childhood, because he did not have the support of her mother, Cristy Nodal, since she had epilepsy and her father became responsible for the family for various reasons, so Nodal had to go live with his grandparents.

“There was no dad, there was no mom. My parents were my grandparents. Once I wanted to jump for a second thinking that it would hurt me, but my grandmother saved me: ‘Christian! Kid asshole!'” Christian Nodal told Rolling Stone magazine.

Christian Nodal has an approach to music through God

Nodal, with only 23 years has become one of the most important representatives of regional Mexican music who has achieved international fame; But before achieving this fame, the Mexican received help from his grandmother, who brought him closer to the Mormon church. Christian’s grandmother died in February 2021.

“I had a great time there because I saw people heal. I first felt God in music.

“As a child I was always like very witty. I didn’t have a cell phone until I was 16 years old, I didn’t have video games, or anything like that, those things belonged to rich cousins. So in my house we used to play hide-and-seek, fireworks, tops, make little houses in the tree, do you understand me? TAll very innocent, I learned to use my imagination”, he narrated.

