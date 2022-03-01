Christian Nodal, uncover how much he charges for presentations

Christian Nodal and the millionaire figure he charges per concert | Instagram

Christian Nodal has become one of the most sought-after stars of the moment, so each of his presentations has one of the highest figures today.

They uncover the millionaire figure that the singer Christian Nodal currently charges in each of his live performances.

The enormous popularity of the Mexican regional has made it comparable to that of great exponents of this same genre with greater trajectory, which Christian Nodal has managed to achieve in just a few years.

Christian Nodal and the millionaire figure he charges per concert. Photo: Capture Instagram



How much is he currently charging?

According to information circulating in various media, Christian Nodal currently receives the sum of 2.5 million for each concert in which he performs.

According to data from portals such as “Sónica”, among others, the talent of Christian Jesús González Nodal has an increasingly high cost, which makes him one of the best paid figures in Mexico today.

Recently, the interpreter of “Goodbye Love” was presented at Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, in which he once again showed his talent in the tribute to Vicente Fernández in which he participated.

With what also the “Sonoran” He showed how he would deserve an important place this year in regional Mexican music.

Likewise, his appearance unleashed several controversies such as the alleged rivalry that existed with the vocalist of the Firme group, from whom he would have released controversial statements that gave rise to an alleged antipathy on the part of “composer“23 years old.

What was apparently ruled out after some images showed the “originally from Caborca” living with the members of the group who even hinted at a supposed duet.

So the controversial quarrels that would have arisen between the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” and the vocalist, would apparently be forgotten after this meeting.

Another detail that attracted attention was that the standout with “Latin Grammy” and “Billboard” reappeared without the tattoo of Belinda’s eyes on the p3cho, which led to speculation and some unknowns.

Just a few days ago, the man born on January 11, 1999 appeared from a presentation in Costa Rica without the name “Beli” next to his ear, replacing it with 4 poker symbols thus covering the letters, so that in a moment they would come to suggest if the interpreter of “They did not tell you wrong” would have used provisional makeup to erase it.