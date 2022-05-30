Christian Nodal unleashes ridicule and criticism for radical change of look… With blonde hair and flowers!

Christian Nodal returns to give what to talk about in social networks, this time due to the radical change of look with which he arrived at his concert in Hermosillo, Sonorawearing a hair blonde and with flowers on the sideswhich sparked criticism.

After showing off a new tattoo on his face with which he completely covered the word “Utopia” that was made in honor of his ex-fiancée and showing for the first time how he modified the design of Belinda’s eyes that he captured on his chest, Christian Nodal was the target of strong accusations in social networks due to his new look, in which looked like never before.

And it is that was caught arriving in Sonora with blonde hair and flowers on the sides in shades of orange, yellow and green. To the extravagant look, the interpreter of “We are not and will not be” added some blue painted nails that gave him a touch of originality.

However, despite looking happy with this new appearance, he received all kinds of accusations, among which he was even accused of wanting to copy J Balvin’s look.

“When you think it can’t be worse, it’s worse”, “What did Belinda see?”, “What’s wrong with him, it is a sadness what he does with his person“,” Terrible exaggerates in tattoos”, “What drug is he getting into?”, “I think someone wants to copy J Balvin’s look“,” This man wants to look worse”, “He does not know how to attract attention”, “Belinda left him in total depression“, are just some messages that came to the series of photos taken by TVNotas on Instagram.

This image change comes after revealing that he is tired of vices, so he was willing to quit smoking and absolutely everything he destroys.

While, a few days ago, he shared that forgetting about the cigarette left great benefits to his health, mainly to his voice, so among his new habits is also starting to exercise.

“It’s a change that had to happen, I’m singing more beautifully. In a short time I’m going to start exercising and stuff, my body is thanking me“He explained in a series of videos published in the stories of his official Instagram profile.

