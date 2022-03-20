Christian Nodal: what is known about the new lawsuit facing the singer | Belinda | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

2022 has meant a year of ups and downs for the life and profession of Christian Nodal. Although at the Premios Lo Nuestro he positioned himself as the best Mexican regional performer and signed with a new label, he has also had to bear the weight of end of his relationship with Belinda and some legal problems in which their parents are also involved.

Everything indicates that Silvia Cristina Nodal and Jesus Jaime González Terrazasparents of the Mexican artist, are the ones who have the rope around their necks in this case because, if the accusations materialize, they could even receive a prison sentence, which would be devastating for a Nodal who finds himself with a promising rising career.

Christian Nodal would be going through a series of legal problems against him and his family (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE LEGAL ISSUES?

The former label of Christian NodalUniversal Music, has made a complaint to their parents for the alleged crime of generic fraud for something that began in 2021 and that we will now detail to explain what is happening in this regard.

Last year, in November, Silvia Cristina Nodal and Jesus Jaime González Terrazas They filed a complaint with documents in which, supposedly, they credit their son as the owner of the “AYAYAY” album and not the record company.

That is why Universal Music has filed a federal complaint, arguing that these documents are false. In the same way, the legal area of ​​the artistic company has shown the true contracts, according to them.

If it is proven that the family’s papers are false, it would mean that they have tried to deceive the judicial authorities, which has a sentence of 3 to 12 years in prison in Mexico.

PROBLEMS ALSO FOR CHRISTIAN NODAL

The newspaper El Heraldo reports that Christian Nodal is also facing a new legal conflict now in the state of chihuahua because of something that happened in 2018.

It turns out that that year the singer canceled two concerts in this northern Mexican state without giving further reasons and did not return the advance of 600 thousand pesos that he received as payment.

In addition, it was learned that Nodal’s legal team will be notified this weekend when the artist visits that city as part of his tour called “Outlaw”.