Christian Nodal: Who is Mariana García, the woman who accompanied you at your concert in Honduras? | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- A few days after revealing that he continued to talk to Belinda after their breakup, Christian Nodal was seen with a woman upon arrival in Honduras and users of social networks have already begun their investigations to find out who it is.

The interpreter of “Botella de tras Botella” was in San Pedro Sula last Friday, May 6, to offer a concert as part of his Forajido tour and on his arrival in the country he was seen accompanied by an unknown woman.

The man from Sonora announced the breakup of his engagement with Belinda last February and since then he has been seen in the company of several women, which is why rumors of a new romance began. This time was no exception, because the singer was seen holding hands with this woman who walked next to her with her face covered.

Fans want to know who it is and the account specializing in entertainment news “Chamonic” resolved this question. He revealed that he is a young woman identified as Mariana, Originally from Sinaloa.

“For those who want to know… I’ll tell you about the girl who accompanies Christian Nodal today at his concert in the city of Honduras, her name is Mariana. She is from Sinaloa. In case they had the earring, ”she expressed the account.

Judging by her Instagram account, @Marianagarciam, she is a beauty queen, model, and influencer. In her temporary stories you can see that she shared images of the concert from her, behind the stage, and in a short clip of her you can see that the singer blows him a kiss, so network users are already talking about a romance.