Christian Nodal: who is the singer’s new girlfriend, with whom he forgets Belinda?

after the weekend Christian Nodal was captured romantically with a blonde woman in a fancy restaurant in Los Angeles, Speculation began on social networks about the identity of the young woman, so various media and Internet users took on the task of identifying her.

According to the magazine TV Notas, the mysterious young woman with whom the interpreter of “Goodbye love” was captured is the Colombian model Mariana Ríos, who is dedicated to sharing her photos on a famous platform for adults.

Apparently, Nodal and Mariana Ríos met in Cancún through the intervention of the Mexican singer and composer Gera MX, who invited him to a trip where both were accompanied by other beautiful models or escorts.

Christian Nodal was caught having dinner with a young blonde. Photo: TikTok @lachismeriamx

The images of Christian Nodal with his new conquest have given much to talk aboutWell, just this weekend when they went viralhe canceled a concert in Colombia at the last minute, under the argument that due to technical failures and poor weather conditions, he could not arrive in the city of Medellin on time.

The program “Despierta América” ​​managed to capture Nodal with the beautiful blonde and, when asked if it was his new girlfriend, he denied everything.

Christian Nodal was caught having dinner with a young blonde. Photo: Instagram @awakeamerica

Did Christian Nodal end up with Belinda for Mariana Ríos?

Almost two months after the thunder between Belinda and Christian Nodal, the reasons why they ended are still unknown. However, in one of the many versions that have circulated it is mentioned that there were infidelities in their relationship, so Ríos could have been the “third in discord”. However, this version has not been confirmed.