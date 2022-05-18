Christian Nodal, why did he kiss the singer in full concert?

Christian Nodal Who is Carolina Ross? who kissed on show | Instagram

Christian Nodal does not stop raising controversy after in a presentation, he planted a kiss on Caroline Ross in full concert, in a very short time, the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” He has become a “womanizer!” fame, We tell you all the details!

From February to date, the singer Christian Nodal has been caught with 5 women, today he is talking again after kissing a girl on stage. Does a new love appear for the “sonorense”?

Since the controversial breakup with Belinda on February 12, Christian Nodal He has gone from conquest to conquest, some assure that the “regional Mexican” has decided to enjoy his youth to the fullest and in the process he has met several women with whom he has appeared and they even travel with him, but apparently “without commitments” .

Christian Nodal Who is Carolina Ross? That she kissed in palenque. Photo: Capture Instagram



A few days after being caught holding hands with a girl of “Sinaloan” origin, identified as Mariana Garciá, who even accompanied him on his tour “Outlaw“For Central America, now the 23-year-old ends up kissing a singer during a palenque.

At one point during the presentation of both in Metepec, Toluca, the “Sonoran“He planted a kiss on his special guest, also a singer, Carolina Ross.

The interpreter, who has become known for interpreting covers of Christian Nodal’s songs, seems to have earned affectionate recognition from the interpreter of “Schnapps“, “We are no longer, nor will we be” (among the most recent), who ended up pleasing the public after they threw cheers at both exclaiming: “Kiss, kiss”.

At first, Christian Jesús González Nodal seemed reluctant to do so, but in the end he ended up accepting and kissed the native of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

It should be clarified, the kiss was on the cheek judging by the images that the 26-year-old girl, dressed in a long pink dress, shared in her Instagram stories.

Later, the two prepared to interpret one of the first successes of Christian Jesús González Nodal as a duet: “They did not tell you wrong”, which would unleash great emotion among the attendees who followed the lyrics together with the native of Caborca ​​and his “guest special”.

Without a doubt, for the fans and followers of the nominee in five categories at the Latin AMAs, the fact that both emanated great chemistry from the stage did not go unnoticed.

The talented singer won the third edition of the reality show, “La Voz México” in 2013, the moment from which she began her entire career and has been gaining fame and popularity.