Christian Nodal will leave Mexico because he cannot enjoy his wealth

The singer Christian Nodal, 23, has been in the public eye for his recent separation from Belinda, although it is not the only vertex of his life that generates material for the pink press. Now, the Mexican turned on social networks by revealing that he would like to live in the United States for two main reasons: to have more privacy and to be able to enjoy his luxurious life.

He made this decision known through his Twitter account, through a live video in which he answered questions from his fans.

“I spent a while telling them why I like the United States and that I will probably stay here, and then they come out with their blowjobs that I stay to show off luxuries. Sure! I want to enjoy what I earn, but they left out the part where I have no privacy and security is ugly. Is it new? ”, commented the singer on Twitter.

“You can’t have your nice car, your nice house because everyone will know where you live, everyone will know what car you’re in,” said the interpreter of They didn’t tell you wrong.

In addition, Nodal commented on a problem he had when buying a luxury car, because when people close to him used it, the fans on the street thought it was him.

“It happened to me, I had a Ferrari that there was only one in all of Mexico and it was obvious that people knew where it was, when it happened and all that. And I didn’t like that there was no privacy,” Nodal said.

Finally, the artist stated that this does not happen in the United States since, as he assured, in that country they are used to seeing this type of thing all the time. He also commented that he would like to live in Los Angeles.