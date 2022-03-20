Christian Nodal would be “arrested” upon arrival in Chihuahua

Christian Nodal, could have been arrested in Chihuahua | Instagram

Christian Nodal would appear in Chihuahua at the Monumental Stadium to fulfill a presentation as part of his “Outlaw” tour, however, it transpired, the “regional mexican“I would be arrested when stepping on the state.

According to versions that will circulate, the singerChristian Nodal, would be arrested as soon as he set foot in Chihuahua and these would be some of the reasons.

In addition to the problems that the “composer“He has maintained with his former label, Universal Music, Christian Nodal faces more scandals that could lead him to prison.

What is the reason?

According to reports, the “Sonoran“, Christian Jesús González Nodal would have “cancelled two presentations in Chihuahua in 2018”, this for no apparent reason, according to what circulates, now, those affected would have decided to act in the planned presentation in the town by the “Belinda’s ex-fiancé“.

When the singer steps on the state, as part of his “Outlaw” tour, Nodal or his legal team will be notified of said lawsuit (that is) this Saturday, March 20, the lawyer for the aggrieved allegedly indicated.

Given this, the defense of the alleged “plaintiff” would ensure that Nodal González had been paid large amounts of money.

My client was d3frauded since it was canceled days before and he had paid large amounts to promote the presentations, it circulated.

Some of the complaints state that Nodal “did not return the advance payment of 600,000 pesos that he was paid for his performance in Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez,” as reported by “El Heraldo.”

Likewise, according to an investigation folder that was opened in the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office, it would specify a contract with a car rental company called “Row Rent a Car Mexico”.

The aforementioned company would have sent Jesús González a two-vehicle service to come and go with a driver, which was not settled either, as specified by the media.

This, according to what is stipulated in the alleged lawsuit filed, case 19-2018-0029013, in the investigation folder with number 29013/18.

However, until now, the presentation that the winner of “Latin Grammy Awards“, “Billboard”, “two Premios Lo Nuestro”, among other distinctions, was presented at the venue of that town, with crowded rows of admirers of his music.

Today’s new member of Sony Music, Christian Nodal González, 23, was expected by massive lines at the South Monumental Stadium.

Attendees at the event would have to wait a few moments to see their favorite artist and perform the famous lyrics of “Goodbye Love“, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Here below”, among many others, who would finally go on stage around 10:00 p.m.

This 2022 has not been an easy year for Christian Nodal, in the midst of the good news of his merger with the new production house, the break with Belinda also came, a situation that, on the other hand, seems to have been beneficial in the careers of both.

The success and popularity of the man born on January 11, 1999, Nodal González, has skyrocketed.

In addition to obtaining two Lo Nuestro Awards and being part of the tribute to Vicente Fernández, Christian Nodal is now preparing to receive another award at the next AMAs 2022 gala (“Latin American Music Awards”) where he will be awarded the distinction of “Evolution extraordinary,” according to reports.