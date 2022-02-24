Christian Nodal would erase another Belinda tattoo, which one was it?

Christian Nodal Can you erase Belinda’s eyes? This is how it would look | Instagram

Christian Nodal would erase another of the tattoos that link Belinda, one of the largest that “regional mexican“He was carrying on his p3cho he would be eliminated, according to a photo that circulates in the middle of the “Outlaw Tour” that he performs for

The singerChristian Nodal, who barely appeared in a couple of photos since his recent tour “Outlaw“, images where you can see the new tattoos that he wears on the side of his ear and in which the word “Beli” was previously written.

It circulated last Monday, February 21, a capture in which the interpreter of songs like “Goodbye Love“, “Bottle after bottle”, “Tell me how you want”, among many others, some poker symbols with which he covered the first four letters of the name of the “pop star”.

It should be remembered that during his relationship with the interpreter of “Sapito”, Christian Nodal He would have had several tattoos on his face and the rest of his body. The user @ chamonic3, shared a double capture where, according to what is shown, a before and after of Nodal’s skin without the eyes of her famous “ex-girlfriend”.

Some of them: The word “Utopia” on the forehead (in honor of an album by the singer), the word “Beli” next to the ear, the eyes of the Spaniard on the p3cho and an arrow with a bow next to it. number 4 in one of his hands.

Belinda’s look in the p3cho of the “Sonoran“23 years old, it was one of the largest tattoos carried by the native of Caborca ​​and which no longer appears in one of the photos that circulate on the internet.

Christian Jesús González Nodal carried a large compass rose and below, Belinda’s gaze accompanied the “composeralmost at the height of the heart.

So far it is unknown who was the artist? with which the “former judge of The Voice“He went to eliminate the name of the Mexican born in Madrid and now, his look.

It should be remembered that in recent days, Lupillo Rivera’s tattoo artist offered his services to “Belinda’s ex-fiancé” free of charge and even gave some ideas about possible modifications that he could make, which would sound more like a joke than a professional proposal.

Jesús González Nodal, born on January 11, 1999 in Caborca, Sonora, recently released the song “We are no longer nor will we be” which has been described as a harsh indirection towards Belinda in the midst of the controversies of their breakup.

The Latin Grammy and Billboard award-winning artist recently performed in Honduras at the Chochi Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where more than 35,000 attendees enjoyed an incomparable performance.

So also in San Carlos, in Costa Rica where, as confirmed by various media, the interpreter of “La Sinvergüenza” had a full house in his presentation.