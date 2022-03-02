Christian Nodal would have ended with Belinda on the orders of the singer’s mother

More than three weeks after the break between Christian Nodal and Belinda, the reasons why the couple ended remain unknown. However, in the last few hours the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed, through Facebook, that the celebrities ended their relationship for money reasons.

According to the communicator, the Mexican regional interpreter used to give Belinda expensive gifts and even in some of his trips in Spain, he covered all the expenses to pamper his beloved, something that the singer’s mother, Cristy Nodal did not think so and ordered an audit.

“Nodal began giving away expensive bags, coats, paying Belinda’s employees and others and they went to Barcelona for three or four months and Belinda with a staff of five people. So who do you think paid Belinda’s staff? Who do you think she paid for Belinda’s car in Barcelona? Who do you think she paid for the hotel, the house, the car? Node, everything. He wouldn’t let Belinda take a euro out of her bag. She didn’t allow it,” she mentioned.

Belinda and Christian Nodal got engaged in Spain, in May 2021. Photo: Instagram Archive

In his story, the journalist explained that once Belinda and Nodal arrived in Mexicothe singer’s mother ordered the family’s accountants to do a thorough investigation of her son’s expenses and it was then that they found many bills in the name of the pop star.

“The Nodal accountants begin to investigate where the money was going, why they were spending so much. That the invoices that Belinda gave him where they came from. Just look at whether the invoices that Belinda gave you were real or not real. I don’t know if they detected if some weren’t real, but Nodal began to claim Belinda. Nodal began to pay and pay and When Nodal’s mother found out, she said: ‘Oh oh, that’s not how things are and my son will not be paying for all of this.’ And they talked to him, they audited Nodal’s expenses. They told him he is looking at your face,” he added.

Belinda was affected by the separation

To end his story, Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that according to his sources, Belinda is very affected by the separation from the singer.

“Belinda is screaming, she doesn’t want to know anything about the world, nothing at all, she’s in total depression. She’s crying. But it wasn’t Belinda’s fault, huh, Nodal was to blame for wanting to please, to shield, to have her in the bag of his heart. Very talented, but Nodal is a boy and Belinda is a woman,” he concluded.