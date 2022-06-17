Christian Nodal would have presented Cazzu as his GIRLFRIEND before being REJECTED

After Christian Nodal will announce his breakup with Belinda, he has been involved in several controversies with different women, however a few weeks ago he was seen holding hands with the rapper Cazzu in the streets of Guatemala, which raised rumors of an alleged love affair between the two. However, a few days ago through an interview, the Argentine rejection outright having a courtship with the Mexican regional singer, but unfortunately for the also composer, he would have already submitted to its family as their girlfriend.

In the first instance, he was seen very closely Christian Nodal with Cazzu after they were photographed holding hands through the streets of Guatemala, but that was nothing since days later the singer of “Botella after bottle” accompanied the Argentine rapper to Spain who had presentations in that country.

Everyone began to suspect that between Christian Nodal and Cazzu there was a love relationship because it was seen with the naked eye. However, a couple of days ago, the radio program called “Exa” conducted an interview with the rapper and the song of the singer from “Adiós Amor” stood out, to which rejection have a engagement with him, since according to Argentina they were only close for collaborations and that they could not be together since both are focused on their musical careers and time does not allow them, which ended up dispelling the theories of a possible romance.

Christian Nodal would have presented Cazzu as his BRIDE

A couple of days ago, the sister of Christian Nodal, Amely Nodalcelebrated his 20th birthday, which the singer could not attend because he was in Spain with Cazzu accompanying her on her tour. However, according to information from “Gossip No Like”, the composer was present at the event through a video call where, supposedly, he would have submitted a Cazzu as their girlfriend to his mother Cristy Nodal.

Said statements by the drivers of Gossip No Like, again raised suspicions about the alleged engagement Come in Christian Nodal Y Cazzubecause despite the fact that the rapper flatly rejected him, he would have already submitted to its family like your future girlfriend. So far the Mexican composer has not commented on the matter.