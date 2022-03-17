Christian Nodal would have regretted erasing the tattoos he got for Belinda

A little over a month after the scandal starring Christian Nodal and Belinda after announcing the end of their relationship and with it the cancellation of their marriage, The Mexican singer reappeared on social networks.

all this timeThousands of followers of the couple wondered what Nodal would do with the tattoos that were made in various parts of the body in honor of the beautiful green-eyed woman.

In fact a few days ago it transpired that The trusted tattoo artist of the Mexican regional interpreter, Rafael Valdez, told in detail how the process was going to transform the tattoo of Belinda’s eyes that Nodal had done on his chest a few months after starting their romance, in July 2020.

Christian Nodal announced his breakup with Belinda on February 12

Photo: Instagram Archive

With this it was clear that Christian Nodal wanted to erase all memory of Belinda from his body, however, everything seems to indicate that this was not the caseWell, in his most recent Instagram appearance, the singer showed that there were tattoos that he did not remove.

In a series of short videos shared by her mother Cristy Nodal, it can be seen that despite much speculation, He still has tattoos on his forehead in honor of the woman he often said was the love of his life.

“My people from Villahermosa, Tabasco, this April 8th, see you at the Open Air Theater to spend a great night with the ‘Forajido Tour’, singing, dancing and a little bit of everything, drinking bottle after bottle. Go buy your tickets that we are already there 100% confirmed…”, says the singer in the video while the name “Utopia” and the heart that was made are seen on his forehead.

Here is the proof that Christian Nodal did not erase all his Belinda tattoos: