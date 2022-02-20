Christian Nodal would have sent a strong hint to Belinda: “The most beautiful things cannot be bought”

During his concert in Honduras, Nodal presented a song with an alleged hint at Belinda

a video where Christian Nodal I would have sent him a hint to Belinda began to circulate on social networks this Saturday, February 19, the moment was captured by some of the attendees at his concert in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

In the middle of his presentation, Nodal spoke about the origin of a song, although he clearly did not mention his ex-fiancée, many people assured that it was a reflection on his breakup with belindawell made a reference to the monetary reason why they supposedly ended their courtship.

“The following song was composed at a time in my life, about four or five years ago, when I didn’t know that the most beautiful things in life couldn’t be bought, things like loyalty, respect, love, fidelity, trust, a good friendship,” said Nodal during his concert in Honduras.

Christian Nodal made the comment during his concert in Honduras (Photo: Instagram / @nodal)

Apparently the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle made this comment on Chochi Sosa Stadium by Belinda, since his relationship with her would have made him understand a lesson about love and moneyspecifically because of the rumors about what caused the breakup.

It should be noted that until now, neither Belinda nor Nodal have explained the real reason for their disagreement, but many versions assure that the interpreter of the school girl would have borrowed a large amount of money from her ex-fiancé to pay a debt, given the young man’s refusal, supposedly she would have decided to end the engagement.

According to a post from Belinda’s rep, the debt requires at least 7 million pesos to be paid off. This is why many people have cataloged the singer as interested, materialistic and taken advantage of in their courtships; so they started relate Nodal’s comment to the apparent monetary request.

Although he did not mention Belinda, people related the comment to her (Photo: Instagram/@belipop)

In this regard, Nodal has not clarified if he only wanted to share with the attendees the origin of the song or if it had really been a message for belindawho last Friday, February 18, issued a statement on gender violence and how she is being judged for her decisions.

The viralization of the video became important because, after the breakup, attention is focused on the individual lives of Christian Nodal and Belindawhile the interpreter of toxic love celebrated his signing with a new label; the singer reported that she would take legal action against those who defame her.

Although the children’s soap opera actress did not specify what criticism she was referring to, but many artists and hosts have already positioned themselves on the end of her romance with the singer of Goodbye Love. Among them, Gustavo Adolfo Infante pointed out that Belinda would seek to return to Nodal through witchcraft and also revealed that she would have a modus operandi to dispossess her betrothed.

The romance nicknamed “Nodeli” recently came to an end (Photo: Instagram/@belindapop)

In the midst of the separation tension, nodal launched We are no longer nor will we be, a song that has printed its particular emphasis on love mourning. However, what was controversial was the video of the theme.

In the audiovisual – which is recorded in black and white – the singer can be seen driving until the superimposed image of a blonde woman, who bears a slight resemblance to her now ex-partner Belinda. This causes the singer to make a sudden movement with the steering wheel and have a car accident from which you get very hurt.

“I wanted to fill my skin with tattoos to fill the kisses you leftI can hide the history we live in but I can’t erase you. They say that time will heal everything and I know it’s a lie. It is impossible that I can forget the love of my life, neither drinking like crazy, nor with another love, neither”, are some of the first verses that appear in the song.

KEEP READING:

Belinda asked to stop “gender violence” after breaking up with Nodal and indicated that she plans to sue

We are no longer nor will we be: the new song with which Christian Nodal swept after breaking up with Belinda

The cumbia of the breakup between Christian Nodal and Belinda that went viral