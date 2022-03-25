Christian Nodal Would he be humiliated by the public in Chihuahua?

Christian Nodal is booed in Chihuahua, because of Belinda? | Instagram

Christian Nodal would have been booed by the public in Chihuahua at the beginning of his presentation at the Monumental Stadium where a capacity of 10,875 people managed to be admitted to enjoy the music of “Sonoran“.

The presentation of singerChristian Nodal, was not as many expected, and it is that after the “regional Mexican” came out to fulfill his show, the shouts and boos gave the first welcome to the “Belinda’s ex-boyfriend“.

The interpreter of songs like “Goodbye Love“, “A drunkard is born”, “Bottle after bottle”, “Here below”, “They did not tell you wrong”, among many others, he found a surprise in his recent presentation and that is that the fans began to throw hints at him “Mexican singer-songwriter“.

Apparently, the renowned artist of the regional genre, Christian Nodalmade attendees wait four hours to leave, so the response from the public would come overwhelmingly.

Through gossip, the attendees dedicated cheers for Belinda and even Lupillo Rivera, as heard in one of the videos that circulated from the Tik Tok platform.

Christian Nodal is booed in Chihuahua, because of Belinda?



The news circulated in various news portals, and it is that Christian Jesús González Nodal did not explain the reasons for the delay nor has his team come out to face this.

And why did it take four hours to go to the Nodal stage? … Pueeesss! It is appreciated in the legend that accompanies a Tik Tok video that would explain what happened.

Certain speculations have derived from this without being anything confirmed so far, however, they assure that the reason for the delay in the time that the concert should start was due to the notification received by the “former judge of The Voiceabout a new lawsuit against him.

Likewise, the “originally from Caborca”, born on January 11, 1999, had to pay a fine of around 28,866.00 pesos after his presentation lasted an hour and a half longer than was allowed and for exceeding the capacity of the place, according to other reports.

According to the permit that was available, it stipulated that the event should start from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. In the end, Nodal González ended up stopping singing at 3:30.

It should be remembered that in recent days, it was circulated that the distinguished man with various awards, including Latin AMAs, Latin Grammys, Billboards, two Lo Nuestro Awards, among others, faces lawsuits in Chihuahua

It would be the businessman, Joel Aragón, who acted against the native of Sonora for past presentations in 2018 and for which the plaintiff indicated losses of up to two million.