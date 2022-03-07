Christian Nodal would walk with Manelyk Goodbye Belinda?

Did Christian Nodal shoot Manelyk? This confessed the influencer | Instagram

Christian Nodal would conquer Manelyk, the “influencer“He confessed serious statements about how the artist seemed to him, hinting, the “sonorense” would have captivated her: “He is a pap@sote”

The famous singerChristian Nodal, who won two “Lo Nuestro Awards” after winning a “Latin Grammy and Billboard, has aroused the interest of an influencer after his controversial break with the” Princess of Latin Pop “.

Now it seems Christian Nodal become interesting for some members of the entertainment community, according to the well-known “model” would confess that the interpreter of “Goodbye Love” he is not at all indifferent: “He is a papasote”.

Apparently the “model“He would have made strong confessions in the middle of an interview and openly declared his love for the young man”composer“, Christian Jesús González Nodal, of whom he hinted is “talented and” millionaire “, you can not ask for more.

I don’t like it, it fascinates me, I love it, it’s a pap@sote. But of course, who is not going to like Christian Nodal? he is a papasote, he has a lot of talent and apart from that he is a stupid millionaire. My God, what else!, according to alleged statements to Mezcaliente.

The 33-year-old Mexican singer, best known after her participation in the reality show “Acapulco Shore“On MTV, she was romantically linked to the reggaeton player, Jawy Méndez, with whom she was apparently going to marry, however after versions of “infidelity”, they ended their commitment.

For his part, Christian Jesús González Nodal, of whom many knew the details of his relationship with the television actress with whom he transcended in a “courtship” of almost three years, after announcing his commitment on May 25, “The NodeliThey confirmed their breakup on February 12.

In a message on his Instagram stories, the “former judge of The VoiceHe terminated his commitment to the “pop star” to whom he would have given a valuable ring valued at just over 3 million dollars, as it was circulated at that time.

The same, “Queen of the reality show in Mexico” would have made some comments on past occasions regarding the engagement ring that the famous 23-year-old, born on January 11, 1999, gave to the “Spanish” and to which she herself He received.